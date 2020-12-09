Back

Royal Caribbean cruise scheduled to sail on Dec. 10 will proceed as planned

The ship returned to Singapore on Dec. 9.

Tanya Ong | December 09, 2020, 05:52 PM

[Editor's note, updated Dec. 9, 9:08pm]: This article was correct as of publishing time. It was later reported that Royal Caribbean has cancelled the Dec. 10 cruise "in an overabundance of caution", according to CNA. Sailings will resume on Dec. 14.]

Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas, which is scheduled to set sail on Thursday (Dec. 10), will proceed as planned.

This was after a confirmed Covid-19 case had been discovered on board the ship.

The ship has returned to Singapore as of Dec. 9 morning.

Passengers may cancel their trip

Royal Caribbean had said that passengers who no longer wished to sail or who wanted to reschedule their trip, commencing on Dec. 10, could do so, CNA reported.

They will also extend the deadline to opt-in to their Cruise with Confidence programme until Dec. 10, 2020, which would allow the customer to cancel for a 100 per cent future cruise credit if they should decide to not sail with them.

Customers can submit an online form to cancel their reservation.

Covid-19 case found on board ship

The 83-year-old male Singaporean tested positive this morning, and was immediately isolated. He had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea, and was tested for Covid-19 using the PCR test as part of the protocols.

Close contacts of the case will be placed on quarantine.

Those who are not close contacts of the confirmed case will be allowed to disembark and take a rapid antigen test, the Straits Times reported earlier today.

These passengers can go home, and will be advised to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

In a health advisory to the passengers, MOH also said that they can continue with their "usual activities" such as going to work.

At the end of the monitoring period, they will have to take a swab test.

Top photo via Royal Caribbean.

