Otter-themed game experience at Gardens by the Bay for S$15/pax from Dec. 15 - Feb. 26, 2021

It seems like otters are so popular in Singapore that there will be a pop-up attraction inspired by the little fellas.

From Dec. 15 to Feb. 26, 2021, Gardens by the Bay will be having an otter-themed attraction called Otah & Friends.

45-minute hide-and-seek game

From the creators of The Bubble Tea Factory, Otah & Friends is a 2,500 sq ft space with a story-based game experience.

Visitors will go on a 45-minute hide-and-seek adventure in Otah the otter's brightly coloured home to find the cheeky otter.

Here's what it will look like:

The interactive space will allow visitors to explore the space, rummage through the cabinets to find clues, and of course, capture their day out for the 'gram.

Lemonade and cookies

As a reward, visitors will end off the experience with a backyard picnic filled with lemonade and cookies from online cookie shop Whiskdom.

Visitors can also purchase Otah & Friends collectibles from the merchandise store.

S$15 per ticket

The game requires a minimum of two persons to play, and has a limit of five persons per session.

Children below 12 years old will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets to the experience are available at S$15 per person.

Groups of five will enjoy a special rate of S$12 per person, with the additional bonus of having the entire space to themselves.

Tickets can be purchased online.

You can find more information on Otah & Friends here.

Details

When:

Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2021

9am to 9pm daily

Where: Gardens by the Bay, Bayfront Plaza 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

