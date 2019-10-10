fbpx

Multi-sensory bubble tea exhibition at *SCAPE from Oct. 19 – Dec. 18, tickets from S$18

Mandy How | September 18, 12:19 pm

The Bubble Tea Factory is an exhibition of more than 10 multi-sensory installations that will run at *SCAPE from Oct. 19 – Dec. 18, 2019.

The exhibition, which occupies 7,000 square feet, promises to stimulate visitors through their senses of sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste.

For instance, the Blue Coral Utapioca consists of “larger-than-life” boba trees, which visitors can lounge under.

The Pearl Pit features taro pearls you can splash around in, and photo opportunities abound with a “wrecking ball”-style giant pearl and an IV drip of bubble tea (hmm).

Boba booster pack

Those interested will be able to purchase tickets via Eventbrite from Sep. 19, at 10am.

Here are the prices:

Weekday: S$24
Weekend: S$28

As part of their opening special, tickets will be cheaper and cost S$18 for weekday entry and S$23 for weekends.

This promotion applies to tickets purchased for Oct. 20 – Nov. 3.

The price includes a bubble tea and bubble tea-inspired treats, as well as a “boba booster pack”.

The pack is basically a set of cards that feature challenges to be completed at the exhibition, such as taking a selfie with a new friend.

Top image via The Bubble Tea Factory 

