Volunteers use SingapoRediscover Vouchers to book hotel room for 'homeless' man awaiting rental flat

Most Singaporeans might have been scouring the internet for ways they can maximise their S$100 SingapoRediscover vouchers on staycations and fun attractions.

In the meantime, a group of volunteers running welfare organisation Mummy Yummy have been using their vouchers to help the needy.

Nine-day stay

One of their beneficiaries is a man, J, who currently does not have a place to live as he is waiting for HDB to allocate him a rental flat.

Mummy Yummy told Mothership J will likely only receive his flat two months later.

Being 'homeless' at the moment, volunteers put their heads together and managed to come up with the idea of using their vouchers to help J out temporarily.

Using three vouchers, the volunteers booked a nine-day stay for J at RedDoorz Premium @ Serangoon.

As the vouchers cannot be stacked, each voucher was used to book a room for three days, with the costs for the three-day stays being S$114.75, S$126.65 and S$93.50.

The balance was then topped up in cash.

Hope to inspire others

According to Trip.com, the room at RedDoorz is equipped with basic necessities such as a bathroom, air-conditioning and TV.

As the hotel does not provide meals, Mummy Yummy will be sending daily meals to him at the hotel during his stay.

They shared that previously, they have also been supporting J and providing him with financial assistance when he fell sick.

In the meantime, they are looking for suitable lodgings for him when his hotel stay ends.

A small initiative

Helping J out was merely a "small initiative", they told Mothership, and they hoped that this could inspire others to do the same.

Mummy Yummy added in their post that in such times, some creativity is required to help those in need.

"Thanks our government for giving us these vouchers which in return we can put them to good use for people in need. Sometimes, doing things needs a bit of creativity and some resources can be saved from the ideas with maximum effects. Hopefully groups out there who are helping out needy people draw inspirations from our sharing this idea: "If the mountain cannot be moved, we move around the mountain"."

You can read their full post here.

Top photo from Mummy Yummy / FB