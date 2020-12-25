Back

M'sia's Covid-19 cases surpasses 100,000 on Christmas eve

Two deaths were also reported on Dec. 24.

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2020, 11:46 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Malaysia reported 1,581 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (Dec. 24), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 100,318.

According to a press release by Malaysia's director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah, only two of the cases were imported.

The rest were local transmissions.

Two deaths

Two more deaths, both in Sabah, were also recorded on Dec. 24.

One of the cases is a 15-year-old Malaysian girl with no underlying conditions.

Her remains were brought to Lahad Datu Hospital.

The other is a 61-year-old Malaysian man with a history of high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, and stroke.

His remains were brought to the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan.

Malaysia's total number of Covid-19 deaths is now 446.

Discharged cases and clusters

1,085 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Dec. 24, bringing the number of people who have recovered from the virus to 81,099.

102 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 45 requiring ventilator support.

Selangor recorded the highest increase of the day with 491.

375 out of the 491 cases in Selangor were from the current clusters and close contact screening.

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with 379 cases, and Sabah with 249 cases.

There were 270 new cases reported from prison and detention centre clusters.

This includes the Jalan Harapan prison cluster which reported 185 new cases and the Tembok Gajah cluster with 74 new cases.

There are still 206 active clusters in Malaysia.

Bought 12.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine

On Dec. 21, Hisham announced that Malaysia has bought 12.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the country is unsure if the drug can be used on its population.

It will spend the next four months looking into the vaccine's efficacy.

The 12.8 million doses of the vaccine is expected to cover 6.4 million people, or about 20 per cent of Malaysia's population.

Top image from Noor Hisham Abdullah/FB.

Low Thia Khiang, WP Aljunied team & others to support Sengkang team when 2 MPs go on maternity leave

The WP team in Aljunied GRC will also lend a hand.

December 25, 2020, 10:58 AM

S’pore charity takes lonely elderly on e-trishaw joyrides across S’pore, oldest passenger aged 107

A wonderful initiative to engage the socially-isolated.

December 25, 2020, 10:50 AM

I’m a private chauffeur in S’pore who has driven wealthy people around for the past 18 years

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 25, 2020, 10:41 AM

Zam Zam, Fish & Co. at Paragon & 5 Punggol container park eateries fined for breaching Covid-19 measures

More enforcement checks.

December 25, 2020, 05:51 AM

Video showing fight in Boat Quay drinking place occurred on Dec. 13, 2020

Multiple men could be seen raining blows on one another.

December 25, 2020, 05:24 AM

UK & European Union agree Brexit deal on trade, security issues

Finally.

December 25, 2020, 12:49 AM

13 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 24, imported from the US, UK, India, Philippines & Sri Lanka

Most of them were asymptomatic.

December 24, 2020, 09:47 PM

Russell Lee releases latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Dec. 24, 2020

Makes for a great Christmas present.

December 24, 2020, 07:04 PM

4 questions from the Mandarin Orchard hotel's Covid-19 infections

SHNs are meant to isolate potential Covid-19 cases to prevent local transmissions. So how did this happen?

December 24, 2020, 04:55 PM

Is the Circle Line yellow or orange? LTA & SMRT have an answer.

Some of you need to get your eyes checked.

December 24, 2020, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.