Back

M'sia buys 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will spend 4 months checking if it can be used

Buy first, evaluate later.

Belmont Lay | December 23, 2020, 02:38 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Malaysia has bought 12.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the country has not figured out if the drug can be used on its population.

This was announced by Malaysia's health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Dec. 21, regarding the jointly developed vaccine by Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech.

News of Malaysia spending the next four months looking into the Covid-19 vaccine's efficacy was reported by the country's media.

The 12.8 million doses of the vaccine is expected to cover 6.4 million people, or about 20 per cent of Malaysia’s population.

Will take four months to study data

Noor Hisham said during the ministry’s Covid-19 press briefing on Monday that it will take up to four months for the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) in Malaysia to evaluate the clinical trial data provided by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on the Covid-19 vaccine it has developed.

Noor Hisham revealed that the NPRA received a formal application from Pfizer on Dec. 15 to have its Covid-19 vaccine registered in Malaysia.

In response, Malaysia is getting ready to go through the data now.

Noor Hisham said: “The NPRA has identified 11 medical experts who are knowledgeable in this particular area, and they will be tasked to look into the documents that have been provided by the company."

“So, this may take between 90 to 120 days to evaluate."

Buy first, evaluate later

“We expect to officially engage with the company (Pfizer) around the end of this month," Noor Hisham added.

“Our priority is to look into the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”

Donation of vaccine by UAE

Regarding news of a donation of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Noor Hisham said NPRA has not received any formal application from the country so far.

“We heard about the donation that 500,000 doses of vaccine will be donated to our country."

“But it is just hearsay so far, nothing has been submitted,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said the NPRA will evaluate the clinical trial data submitted by other sources -- similar as with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine -- before the vaccine can be registered in Malaysia.

Noor Hisham said: “Once the documents are submitted, it will take 90 to 120 days to process."

“Any vaccine or medicine that is to be brought into the country must be registered with the NPRA first.”

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

19-year-old tries to exit North Bridge Road shophouse via roof when police investigate gathering

The man was arrested for committing a rash act while 14 others are being investigated.

December 23, 2020, 11:02 AM

In 2011, Workers' Party's Yee Jenn Jong defied his parents & wife to enter opposition politics. Now, he's stepping aside.

Almost Famous: We sit down with Yee Jenn Jong, Joo Chiat boy and once-almost MP, once NCMP, and he spills the beans on his journey with the longtime-tight-lipped Workers' Party.

December 23, 2020, 09:26 AM

Police looking for 3 men in relation to Circular Road restaurant fight after 7 others arrested

Police remind public harbouring fugitives is a serious offence.

December 23, 2020, 02:12 AM

5 symptomatic cases detected among 29 imported Covid-19 cases from countries like US, India & Costa Rica

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for a previously identified case.

December 22, 2020, 10:46 PM

S'pore woman finds lizard & 4 'fingernail-sized' eggs hidden in wooden knife block

Yikes.

December 22, 2020, 10:23 PM

Do not push the boundaries & let your guard down over holiday period: Lawrence Wong

People who breach the measures are only risking their health and their families' health.

December 22, 2020, 07:08 PM

Korea will be the first place I travel to once we are done with Covid-19. Confirm plus chop.

Saranghaeyo Korea. :’)

December 22, 2020, 06:00 PM

Limited-edition Cheese Boston Lobster pao fan selling for S$19.90 at Serangoon Gardens

Looks very instagrammable.

December 22, 2020, 05:35 PM

Rare sighting of nocturnal civet at Stirling Road during day time

Late breakfast before heading back to sleep?

December 22, 2020, 05:05 PM

Old Chang Kee selling limited edition devil's curry puff from Dec. 26, 2020

Spicy.

December 22, 2020, 04:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.