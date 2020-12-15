Home baker in Ipoh selling cakes with super-realistic, edible lizards & cockroaches

Cakes can be made in the shape of literally anything and everything, apparently.

One home baker in Ipoh, Malaysia may have created the pest interpretation of the "everything is cake" meme, however.

Lizards and cockroaches

A cake prominently featuring plump, juicy-looking geckos appeared in a Facebook post by The Slice Ipoh Homebaker, and have gone viral, with over 11,000 shares on the post since Dec. 12.

And the Ipoh-based, self-described home baker has also produced a cockroach cake, complete with life-sized cockroaches made out of fondant.As pointed out by the captions on the post, the creepy creatures are fully edible, and not just realistic toys placed on the cake.

True-to-life details

If you can stand to look at the cakes for longer than a few seconds, you'll notice that the cakes are extremely detailed.

The lizards on the lizard cake have mottled beige-grey skin and bright, beady eyes.

Their sticky feet are webbed, with tiny claws.

The cake they are crawling on even resembles concrete in terms of its colour and texture, which would likely bring up fond memories of the walls where these reptiles are often encountered.

The cockroach cakes, on the other hand, feature at least three glossy, life-sized cockroaches, whose legs are complete with tiny appendages.

One of them is burrowing its way out of the cake, its fondant feelers sticking up into the air.

Bits of cake crumbs are also lying around on the top of the cake where the burrowing roach is emerging.

A recipient of the cake could foreseeably mistake these for actual cockroaches who somehow made their way into the packaging.

Actual customers

"Loving someone is to scare them with their own birthday cake on their special day", reads the caption on the posts.

The cakes are addressed to "Jessica" and "Boon Boon", and appear to have been baked for actual customers, though it's not known whether the cakes were part of a surprise.

One thing's for sure: don't get too excited when a friend asks for your address, promising a "sweet surprise".

