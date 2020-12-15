Back

Joe Biden officially elected as US president by Electoral College

The Electoral College votes will be sent to Congress, where they will be counted formally in January.

Jane Zhang | December 15, 2020, 12:32 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Almost one-and-a-half months after the U.S. elections, Joe Biden has officially been chosen by the Electoral College as the country's next president.

This win comes after weeks of current president Donald Trump refusing to concede the election, claiming the election was "rigged" and launching a number of lawsuits in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

What is the Electoral College?

If the U.S. election was held on November 3, why did it take so long for Biden to officially be chosen as president?

The answer lies in the Electoral College system that the U.S. employs.

Under the Electoral College system, voters don’t directly vote for the candidate they want to be president.

In November this year, voters weren't voting for Trump or Biden. Instead, they were casting their ballots for individuals nominated by the candidates as their preferred electors, according to the U.S. National Archives.

There are 538 slots for electors in the Electoral College, which are distributed amongst all 50 states in the U.S. (plus Washington D.C.), according to how populous these states are.

These elector positions are then awarded by the states (except for Maine and Nebraska) in a winner-takes-all fashion once the November presidential votes are counted.

The electors meet a month later, in December, to vote for the president of the U.S.

"Massive fraud"

On Monday (Dec. 14) night in the U.S., electors gathered to cast paper ballots with masks, social distancing, and other precautions due to Covid-19 in place, reported Associated Press (AP).

Even as electors cast their votes, The New York Times wrote, Trump tweeted about a "rigged election" and "massive fraud", claims that have since been marked by Twitter as "disputed".

"Democracy proved to be resilient, true, and strong"

In a speech after the announcement of his electoral win, Biden said:

"Once again in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed. Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong."

He added that the results showed that "nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame [of democracy]", reported AP.

Biden also pointed out the irony of the situation; four years ago, Trump won with the same number of votes — 306 — as Biden did this year, which Trump had then called a "landslide".

"By his own standards, these numbers represent a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now," Biden added.

According to CNN, the next step is for the Electoral College votes to be sent to Congress, where they will be counted formally in January.

Some Republicans in the House of Representatives have said that they will object to the results in certain key states, although they can do little other than the delay the process.

Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021 at noon.

Read more about the electoral college here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images. 

15-year-old M'sian female footballer plays for Germany's Bayern Munich U-17 women squad

The next Müller?

December 15, 2020, 04:42 PM

Yishun hawker says customer mistook dried cuttlefish as cockroach, decides to close shop

She said she used dried cuttlefish to cook the soup broth.

December 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Limited-edition SIA mahjong set with batik motif & flight-related elements selling for S$338

Nice.

December 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

16 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 15, including 1 locally-transmitted case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

December 15, 2020, 03:48 PM

Xiaxue breaks silence on Dee Kosh saga, says she is still friends with him

She also applauded Nathan Hartono for not abandoning Dee Kosh when the allegations hit.

December 15, 2020, 03:31 PM

World's first 'bubble wrapping' facility for business travellers at S'pore Expo to be fully constructed by mid-2021

To enhance Singapore's competitive edge and global reputation.

December 15, 2020, 03:19 PM

Parked car with 2 people inside allegedly seen 'shaking violently' at empty carpark, police called to scene

Oh dear.

December 15, 2020, 02:57 PM

Mahathir says he doesn't mind being PM for 3rd time if he has 'enough votes'

He called for lawmakers to think about replacing the 'weak' government led by PM Muhyiddin.

December 15, 2020, 02:19 PM

S$1 charge for chit-chat session with Gan Kim Yong was for logistics & food: Chua Chu Kang CC

People's Voice chief Lim Tean has still voiced his outrage over the matter however.

December 15, 2020, 02:12 PM

S'pore to launch new segregated travel lane for business, official & high economic value travellers

Travellers under the [email protected] scheme will be required to undergo an enhanced testing regime.

December 15, 2020, 12:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.