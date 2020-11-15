Back

Trump admits Biden won, but claims without evidence that election was 'rigged'

Trump has refused to concede.

Kayla Wong | November 15, 2020, 11:12 PM

About 10 days since Joe Biden was projected to be the President-elect, U.S. President Donald Trump has finally admitted that Biden has won the election.

Trump says Biden won as election was rigged

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Nov. 11, Trump appeared to have conceded the election for the first time in public by saying Biden "won".

But in tweeting his response to a clip from Fox News's Jesse Watters, he repeated past baseless claims of voter fraud, saying Biden's victory was because the "Election was Rigged".

In another tweet, he reinforced his baseless accusation towards his opponent that mail-in ballots were a fraud by claiming that "all the mechanical 'glitches' that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes."

Minutes after, however, Trump tweeted that Biden "only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA".

The tweet appears to be in response to multiple news reports that claimed his earlier tweet might be the first time he was conceding in public.

Like many times before, Twitter attached warning labels to his tweets, and said his claim about election fraud is disputed.

Trump has repeatedly accused news outlets of carrying fake news should they not cover him favourably, and has asked his supporters to get their news from far-right, pro-Trump channels instead.

Trump's chances of overturning election results in the courts are slim

Trump has consistently refused to concede, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that there would be a  "smooth transition to a second Trump administration".

The Trump campaign has also filed multiple lawsuits in critical swing states to challenge the results.

But legal experts, some of whom said the litigation filed was simply a diversionary tactic, said none of the lawsuits could change the election outcome.

In addition, a committee made up of top officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners have since released a statement on Thursday, Nov. 12, that concluded the election was "the most secure in American history", rejecting accusations of voter fraud and irregularities.

However, despite the Trump administration's delay in facilitating a formal transition to Biden and most Republicans standing with Trump in refusing to acknowledge Biden's win, a number of Republicans have called for him to receive classified presidential briefings, The Washington Post reported.

Top image adapted via Donald Trump/Twitter & Tom Pennington/Getty Images

