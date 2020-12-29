Upgrading of Hougang Town Centre, with swamp-themed playground, wins design award from HDB

The upgrading of Hougang Town Centre has won a design award from the Housing Development Board (HDB).

The rejuvenation of Hougang Town Centre, which has been refreshed with a fishing village theme, was carried out by SQFT Architects.

It is among 35 awardees of HDB this year for design, construction and engineering feats, HDB said on Monday, Dec. 28

The rejuvenation of Hougang Town Centre was carried out under HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme.

Strengthening identity of area

The design concept was inspired by the history of Hougang, which translates to “the back of the river”.

The upgrading was recognised for strengthening the identity of the area.

The town centre was upgraded with fishing boat pavilions and a swamp-themed playground with a water ripple floor design given its history.

Hougang, located at the end of Sungei Serangoon, was once a freshwater swamp occupied by the Teochew community, and subsequently became a busy fishing village, said HDB.

"Such elements strengthen the identity of the area and help to increase residents’ sense of belonging, while providing them with an upgraded retail environment in the heartlands to meet their daily needs," HDB said.

Seventeen projects were conferred HDB Design Awards, the highest number to date, HDB also said.

This is the largest number of awards given out since the first iteration of the awards in 2008, said HDB in a press release.

“The high number of HDB Awards given out this year affirms the high standards of our industry partners and the important role they play in helping HDB provide a quality living environment for residents," said HDB's CEO Cheong Koon Hean.

All photos via SQFT Architects