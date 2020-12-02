Back

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow sentenced to jail along with 2 others

They were some of the most prominent faces of the protest in 2019.

Julia Yeo | December 02, 2020, 04:30 PM

Three prominent Hong Kong activists have been sentenced to jail on Dec. 2, 2020 for their involvement in the mass protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

Hong Kong activists jailed

Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong were found guilty of unlawful assembly, according to BBC News.

However, as the trio's offences took place before the controversial national security law imposed by Beijing came into force in Hong Kong, the activists managed to avoid a potential life sentence.

The wide-ranging national security law imposed by the Chinese government in the Special Administrative Region aims to crack down on dissenting voices while reducing Hong Kong's autonomy.

Wong was handed a sentence of 13.5 months in jail, while Chow and Lam were sentenced to 10 and seven months in prison respectively.

Wong was placed in solitary confinement, while the other two were remanded in custody until the sentencing.

Top image via Agnes Chow/Instagram, Joshua Wong/Facebook

