Part-time driver who is also SIA steward suspended from Grab platform temporarily after contracting Covid-19

A part-time private-hire car driver has been temporarily suspended from the Grab platform after he contracted Covid-19.

The ride-hailing firm said on Dec. 29 the temporary suspension is in line with its safety precaution measures.

The 48-year-old man is also a Singapore Airlines steward.

He was reported as a local community case by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec. 28.

Grab said: "We are in close contact with the MOH and are currently providing all necessary information to support the ministry’s contact tracing efforts."

The driver will be covered under Grab's Prolonged Medical Leave insurance scheme, Grab said.

He is also entitled to one-time Covid-19 income support for Grab drivers who are quarantined or hospitalised, Grab added.

Grab also said that efforts have been made since June to enforce higher safety and hygiene standards for rides.

This includes providing access to free sanitiser and disinfectant at the Grab Driver Centre.

Users of the Grab platform may also cancel their booking if a driver or passenger shows up for a ride without a mask or appears unwell.

Drivers and passengers can also provide feedback on health and hygiene-related concerns after every ride.

Background

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 27.

His results on Dec. 23 and Dec. 25 came back inconclusive initially.

He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Disease on Dec. 27.

The man, who is asymptomatic, had remained at home while awaiting the further tests.

He is likely to have a current infection, as his serological test result is negative.

The air steward had travelled to the U.S. from Dec. 12 to 16 for work.

MOH said he was classified as a locally transmitted case due to a "relatively long time interval" between his travel and positive Covid-19 test, said MOH.

Follow us on LinkedIn for more stories

Top photo via Grab