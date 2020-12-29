Back

Dog welfare group urges authorities to investigate suspected slaughter of dogs in Woodlands

Feeders were aware of something amiss since end-2019.

Belmont Lay | December 29, 2020, 04:07 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

An animal welfare group in Singapore has called on the authorities to look into the suspected mistreatment and killing of dogs in Woodlands.

The call for the authorities to step in came a few hours after Chinese media published a report on the allegations of dogs being abused and even killed in the northern region of Singapore.

Incident not recent

The non-profit organisation, Exclusively Mongrels Limited, put up a Facebook post on Monday night, Dec. 28, urging action to be taken now that the news has highlighted the issue.

Feeders first discovered something amiss in end-2019.

The welfare group shared that it had been conducting Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) activities at the site at Attap Valley Road before the pandemic.

Bags of what were believed to have been decomposing carcasses of dogs hanging on tree branches were found in the forested areas, and an email was later sent to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) in March 2020.

Dogs started to disappear, one man suspected

The group wrote:

“As early as end of 2019, we were informed by the feeders we work with on several occasions, of suspicious activities linked to a man who frequented that area. There had been several cases of missing dogs, and the incidence of injured dogs had also increased significantly.”

Some feeders then ventured into the forested area where the man was seen entering.

That was when bags that appeared to contain decomposing carcasses were discovered hanging on tree branches.

The email to AVS, dated March 7, and signed off by Gan Theng Wei, director of Exclusively Mongrels Limited, was shared as a screen shot on Facebook.

The email to AVS said the welfare group had sought to find out what had happened and took to investigating the issue on their own.

Gan wrote: “A camera was even installed by one of the feeders, but was discovered by the man. I have to stress that there is no way to tell that the carcasses were that of dogs without further tests. While the recent disappearance of dogs may be due to migration, we cannot exclude the possibility of foul play.”

Exclusively Mongrels said it did not receive an official reply to the email.

Authorities outght to investigate

But it added that an AVS representative had “informed us that they were aware of the suspicious events that had taken place, and the authority would be investigating”.

This message was apparently relayed during a meeting at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Exclusively Mongrels Limited also said: “We sincerely hope that the authorities will do their best in their investigation, to uphold the welfare of the Singapore Specials."

"And of course, we look forward to the findings of their investigation if they would be willing to share.”

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News

Taiwan woman, 23, suffering from chronic constipation, discovers her colon severely displaced

Oh no.

December 29, 2020, 02:18 AM

1 new community case: SIA cabin crew member who works as part-time Grab driver

Today's update in full.

December 29, 2020, 12:02 AM

Why no local cases for 1 week but 2 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases?

MS Explains: 3 cases are being investigated for a possible connection to 13 other cases at Mandarin Orchard. At least one of the 3 received positive Covid-19 test results only after the end of their SHN.

December 28, 2020, 11:48 PM

Man, 26, attempts to flee in getaway vehicle at Bukit Batok, arrested for alleged drug-related offences

He was already wanted by the police and CNB for previous offences.

December 28, 2020, 11:06 PM

Downtown Line down on Dec. 28 due to signalling fault, causes major delays

The line went down for three hours and counting.

December 28, 2020, 10:22 PM

Muis to donate S$500,000 to support 6 madrasahs during Covid-19 pandemic

Fundraising is tougher in a pandemic.

December 28, 2020, 09:32 PM

Someone allegedly chops up dogs & hangs them in Woodlands forest

The gruesome remains were discovered by dog feeders.

December 28, 2020, 08:01 PM

Old school fruity ice-pop balls available in M'sia & Thailand from S$0.65

Throwback.

December 28, 2020, 07:41 PM

Glass tabletop explodes at S'pore mookata eatery on Christmas day, 2 people suffer minor injuries

Not the Christmas present you'd hoped for.

December 28, 2020, 06:10 PM

Video shows S'pore woman sitting still in the middle of busy road as cars drive past

Another individual could be seen at the curbside supposedly talking to the woman.

December 28, 2020, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.