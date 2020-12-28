Someone allegedly chops up dogs & hangs them in Woodlands forest

Several carcasses of dogs were found in a forested area around Woodlands by a group of dog lovers.

Dog carcasses found in Woodlands forest

According to Shin Min Daily News, the carcasses were left inside white gunny sacks and dumped onto the grass.

One person, Tan, who was part of the group who encountered the remains, spoke to the Chinese daily.

He said they also found bones and fur that had been peeled off the dogs tied up in plastic bags and hung on some of the trees in the area.

The 52-year-old real estate agent shared that he would often feed the stray dogs in the vicinity of Senoko Fishery Port on his way home, but started noticing something strange sometime in late February this year.

"The stray dogs normally aren't afraid when someone is feeding them. However, I noticed that whenever I got close, they will start running away, or hide in a corner," Tan shared his observation.

“They would only come out to eat the food after the person puts the food down and leave them behind."

After sharing his observations with other dog lovers, he came to learn that some of the stray dogs were injured, while some had broken legs.

Most simply thought they had been hit by a large vehicle.

Witness suspected stray dogs being slaughtered for sale

However, Tan suspected that the stray dogs were being abused by people, and decided to visit the forest in Woodlands to check the place out.

Tan told the Chinese daily that none of them had expected to find what they saw.

"We saw the carcasses of the dogs thrown inside white gunny sacks, and there were plastic bags hanging off trees, with dog bones and dog fur found inside the bags."

Tan immediately took photos and videos of the scene to collect evidence, and the group later went down to the police station in Woodlands to notify authorities of the incident.

According to Tan, the stray dogs could have been slaughtered for sale, rather than abuse, mentioning that dog abusers would normally kill and bury the dog, and not go to the extent of plucking off their fur.

He suspected that someone could be selling dog meat as well, by slaughtering the stray dogs.

Tan also shared that many of the injured stray dogs have injuries that look like a bloody hole on their bodies, such as their heads or limbs.

Suspicious man hanging around forested area in Woodlands

As their suspicions grew, Tan shared that he and other dog lovers started keeping watch around the vicinity of the forested area, and observed a middle-aged man who would drive a lorry into the area about three days a week.

"He would walk into the forest with a stick-like object in his hand, and his lorry would hold a lot of gunny sacks as well. He seemed very suspicious," he told the Chinese daily.

Tan said that the group tried to question the man before, but he was very hostile and aggressive towards them.

"I'm here to teach the dogs, if they're not obedient I'll beat them," the man said to them, according to Tan.

Tan also engaged a private investigator to help install hidden cameras on the trees, in hope to collect evidence. However, the camera was found by the other party, and was knocked down with a club.

He tried again by installing a wireless camera under the tree, but it was found and destroyed again by the other party before he could capture a photo of the man.

Unable to help rescue dogs due to Covid-19 restrictions

After the incident, Tan and the other dog lovers reached out to more people for help.

On one occasion, a person happened to check the area out and found stray dogs locked up inside cages, and quickly rescued them while nobody was around.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Tan said that they are no longer able to help rescue the stray dogs, and hoped that the relevant authorities are able to save the dogs and get to the bottom of the case.

Mothership has contacted SPCA for more information regarding the incident.

Top image via Shin Min reader