Dinosaur-themed carnival market at Changi Airport has nearly 50 retail & food stalls from now till Dec. 27

Dinosaur year.

Siti Hawa | December 03, 2020, 06:25 PM

To celebrate the festive season, Changi Airport has launched various dinosaur-themed activities such as Dino Kart and Dino Bounce.

For those who prefer to eat and shop, they can also check out the dinosaur-themed festive market, Dino Fest.

Dino Fest is Singapore's first dinosaur-themed carnival market with close to 50 stalls offering street food, festive-themed merchandise and dinosaur-themed activities.

The folks behind Dino Fest are the same team behind Shilin Singapore and Artbox Singapore.

Dino Dine

The retail and food stalls are located on different levels. The stalls selling food can be found in the food court area called Dino Dine.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Here you'll find around 20 food stalls such as Alley, WLF - We Love Food, Streets of Bangkok, Naughty Boyz and more.

You will also find familiar food and drink stalls such as LiHO Tea, Bober Tea and Hot Star.

Most of these stalls have also specially curated a dinosaur themed-menu for Dino Fest.

Food

LiTaste Asia has prepared a special menu for Dino Fest, such as the Truffle Mushroom Beef Burger, which features a beef patty paired with cheddar cheese, white truffle mayo and shiitake mushroom.

Mentaiko Chicken Sausage Roll is also on the menu, which comprises chicken hotdog and mentaiko mayo sauce with seaweed.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

LiHO Tea has also come up with a menu specially for Dino Fest:

  • Ultimate Chocolate Dinosaur and Dino Eggs (S$6)

  • Jurassic Galaxy (S$6)

  • Flying Into Sunrise (S$6)

  • Lychee Rawr Aiyu (S$5)

  • Herbie Saurus (S$7)

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Mentaiko lovers will also want to check out food stall Easy Eggs :

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Other dishes you can look forward to include:

  • Alley: Mentaiko Bombdust Fries (S$6)

  • Mixsense private dining: Dino Egg Donut (S$10)

  • Tiger Dot: Fried Oreo (from S$4)

  • Loco Loco: Chilli Crab Takoyaki (S$6)

  • Sofnade: Classic Meatballs in a Bucket (S$10)

  • Chin Sin Huan: Deep Fried Salted Egg Custard Bun

There is also an eating area for diners to sit and enjoy their food.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Retail stores

There are around 20 retail stores, which will be refreshed each week.

Some of the vendors have also specially created dinosaur-themed merchandise for Dino Fest.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Dinosaur-themed activities

There'll also be plenty of dinosaur-themed activities at Dino Fest. For instance, kiddos and the young at heart can take photos at Dino Eggs.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Attendees can also get up close to a baby Parasautolophus at Dino Club.

You can also have more photo opportunities at Dino Stop where you can meet roving Velociraptors at certain timings.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Those looking for a more hands-on activity can check out Dino Studio, where you can paint your own dino sculpture or dino tote bag.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Arcade area

There is also an arcade area where you can purchase tokens to play.

Photo by Siti Hawa

These special claw machines will alow you to bring home a "dino pet":

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

You can purchase tickets for Dino Fest via the following links, here or here.

Dino Fest (now till Dec. 27)

Address: Changi Airport, Terminal 4

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 3pm to 11pm

Top photos via Siti Hawa

