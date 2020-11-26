Dinosaur-themed go-kart at Changi Airport from S$12 till Dec. 31, 2020

Changi Airport is having a slew of dinosaur-themed activities this holiday season.

Dinosaur-themed go-karts

One of the many activities includes the Dino Kart, a go-karting experience at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Terminal 4 Arrival Kerbside's taxi waiting area has been transformed into several go-karting lanes with a bunch of dinosaurs.

The electric go-karts can go up to 24km/h on exciting turns and bends.

Here's what it looks like:

And here are some GIFs for you to live vicariously through them.

Night-karting experience

There will also be a night-karting experience featuring colourful neon lights and a lighted tunnel.

To enjoy the Dino Kart, participants must be at least nine years old as of Nov. 1, 2020 and 1.3 metres in height.

Participants are required to wear covered shoes, and helmets will be provided for the safety of participants.

Prices and details

Visitors can redeem a discounted pass for every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spent in a single receipt at public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Terminal 4.

A maximum of four discounted activity passes can be redeemed in a single receipt.

Here are the discounted rates:

And here are the non-discounted rates:

Activity passes can be redeemed or pre-booked through Playpass on the iChangi app.

Where: Terminal 4, Arrival Kerbside, taxi waiting area

When: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 31, 2020

Opening hours:

Mondays to Wednesdays: 3pm - 10pm

Thursdays to Sundays, eves of public holidays, and public holidays: 2pm - 11pm

Top image by Siti Hawa.