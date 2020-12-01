Back

Carrie Lam has 'piles of cash' at home because U.S. sanctions cut her access to bank accounts

This predicament was a result of U.S. sanctions placed on her and 10 other officials.

Darryl Laiu | December 01, 2020, 02:16 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that she has piles of cash at home because banking services are currently not available to her.

This predicament is a result of sanctions imposed on her by the U.S. government since August this year, after Beijing imposed a controversial national security law on the city in June.

Very honourable to be in these circumstances: Lam

Lam said in an interview with the Hong Kong International Business Channel that no banking services have been made available to her. Bloomberg also reported her comments.

She said: "I'm using cash every day, for all the things. I have piles of cash at home because the government is paying cash for my salary, because I don't have a bank account."

"I don't want to deter people from serving in a public position, because it's very honourable, in this set of circumstances, to be so unjustifiably sanctioned by the U.S. government, it's an honour," said Lam.

According to the Hong Kong Free PressLam is paid over HKD$5.2 million (S$897,103) per year as chief executive.

This means that she would be receiving over HKD$430,000 (S$78,300) in cash each month.

Why is the U.S. sanctioning Lam?

The sanctions targeted those considered by the U.S. to be interfering with the territory's autonomy, and were placed on Lam and 10 other Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials.

"The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy," said Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in a statement on his department's website.

Lam previously hit back at the move, calling the sanctions "shameless and despicable".

Watch part of the interview here:

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Hong Kong International Business Channel/FB.

New therapeutic garden at Punggol Waterway Park has scenic view to help visitors de-stress

Calming place.

December 01, 2020, 02:09 PM

PM Lee seeking S$150,000 damages from Leong Sze Hian, defence lawyer suggests S$400 more like it

Huge gap.

December 01, 2020, 02:00 PM

Geylang terrace house owner refuses to sell unit, condo developers forced to build around it

Adapt to challenges.

December 01, 2020, 01:41 PM

Swensen's offering 1 contest winner lifetime supply of sundaes to celebrate new Changi T3 outlet

Free ice-cream for life.

December 01, 2020, 01:36 PM

Polite hornbills only take outdoor seating at Loyang coffee shop, regulars since Circuit Breaker

There are people who come to this coffee shop just to catch a glimpse of them.

December 01, 2020, 12:51 PM

S'pore clinics open for Covid-19 swab test for anyone for about S$200

Get swabbed if you feel like it.

December 01, 2020, 12:48 PM

NUS professor fired for sending sex-text message & allegedly sexually harassing student

The professor had sent a sex-text message to the student in October 2018, but said he had sent it to the wrong person.

December 01, 2020, 12:19 PM

Tai Cheong bakery opens new outlet at Jem

Property prices in Jurong going up again.

December 01, 2020, 10:14 AM

US biotech firm Moderna to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine for 10 million people in US by end 2020

Positive vaccine results.

December 01, 2020, 02:05 AM

Slow internet & app glitch: Cebu girl ends up with 42 Foodpanda riders outside house after ordering McDonald’s

What a bountiful harvest.

December 01, 2020, 12:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.