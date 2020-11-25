Back

Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

A personal acknowledgement of Biden's win from the Chinese leader.

Kayla Wong | November 25, 2020, 11:04 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election victory, official state-run media Xinhua reported on Nov. 25.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has also called U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to extend his congratulations to her.

Xi: Hopes that both countries can promote stable relations

Xi's reportedly said in his message that "the promotion of health, stable relations between the U.S. and China not only benefits both countries' interests, but is something that the global community is looking forward to".

Image via Xinhua

In addition, he said:

"It is hoped that both parties will uphold the spirit of non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on collaborating with each other, manage differences, promote the healthy and stable development of U.S.-China relations, and together with other countries and the international community, promote the noble cause of world peace."

Personal acknowledgement from Xi on Biden's win

Xi's message marked the first time that the Chinese leader has personally and publicly acknowledged Biden's win.

The congratulatory message comes after China's foreign ministry sent its congratulations to Biden on Nov. 13 after almost a week of delay after the major news networks called Biden's victory.

While the message struck a cautious tone, with the ministry saying they "understand that the outcome of the U.S. elections will be determined in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures", it signalled that they were willing to work with the Biden administration in the near future.

The U.S. under Biden, however, is not likely to ease the pressure on China. Biden is expected to employ a different tack from Trump, choosing to compete with China through the building of ties with American allies instead.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images 

Covid-19: Imported cases on Nov. 25 arrived from India, Indonesia, the Philippines & Ukraine

Today's update in full.

November 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

China stepping up ties with Japan & South Korea ahead of expected Biden focus on U.S. allies

The U.S. under Biden is expected to compete with China by strengthening its network of allies.

November 25, 2020, 09:15 PM

M'sia records new daily high of 2,188 Covid-19 cases on Nov. 24, total cases almost 60,000

The majority of the new cases were concentrated in workers' dormitories.

November 25, 2020, 08:31 PM

Irvins S'pore launches 6 new products, including deep fried dumpling skin

Dangerously addictive.

November 25, 2020, 07:56 PM

7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus for Thanksgiving & Christmas celebrations in 2020

The reason for the season.

November 25, 2020, 07:52 PM

First look: Meidi-ya Millenia Walk with Japanese bar, bakery, food hall & more

Suuuuugooooiiiiii.

November 25, 2020, 07:22 PM

S’pore accountants debunk common misconception that they are just ‘excel crunchers’

If these three young professionals got a dollar for every misconception about their profession, they would probably have a large number of transactions to account for.

November 25, 2020, 06:57 PM

Délifrance quiche, Cedele cake set & more redeemable deals with S$30 spent at Wheelock Place

Can’t miss out on this.

November 25, 2020, 05:59 PM

20-year-old daughter of farmer wins Miss World Vietnam 2020

From humble roots to representing Vietnam on the world stage.

November 25, 2020, 05:38 PM

Buffet Town at Raffles City is now halal-certified

Can make reservations.

November 25, 2020, 04:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.