Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election victory, official state-run media Xinhua reported on Nov. 25.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has also called U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to extend his congratulations to her.

Xi: Hopes that both countries can promote stable relations

Xi's reportedly said in his message that "the promotion of health, stable relations between the U.S. and China not only benefits both countries' interests, but is something that the global community is looking forward to".

In addition, he said:

"It is hoped that both parties will uphold the spirit of non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on collaborating with each other, manage differences, promote the healthy and stable development of U.S.-China relations, and together with other countries and the international community, promote the noble cause of world peace."

Personal acknowledgement from Xi on Biden's win

Xi's message marked the first time that the Chinese leader has personally and publicly acknowledged Biden's win.

The congratulatory message comes after China's foreign ministry sent its congratulations to Biden on Nov. 13 after almost a week of delay after the major news networks called Biden's victory.

While the message struck a cautious tone, with the ministry saying they "understand that the outcome of the U.S. elections will be determined in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures", it signalled that they were willing to work with the Biden administration in the near future.

The U.S. under Biden, however, is not likely to ease the pressure on China. Biden is expected to employ a different tack from Trump, choosing to compete with China through the building of ties with American allies instead.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images