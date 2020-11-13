China finally congratulates Biden

China on Nov. 13, 2020 congratulated Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.

It is one of the last major countries to do so.

It comes 10 days after the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

“We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms. Harris.”

Wang added, “at the same time, the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

This is a developing story.