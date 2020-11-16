Willing Hearts moving to larger location to feed & shelter homeless in S'pore, appealing for donations

Willing Hearts is one of Singapore's most prolific charity kitchens that prepares and distributes thousands of meals daily to needy people in Singapore.

Soup kitchen operating since 2003

Their beneficiaries include the elderly, persons with disabilities, low-income families, and migrant workers.

The charity, which has been operating since 2003, currently serves around 9,000 meals per day.

The number of meals served per day spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, from 6,500 meals served daily before the pandemic to its current numbers now.

Relocating to larger site to serve more people in need

The organisation shared in a Facebook post that they have been searching for a larger operating site to relocate to for the past two years, and are close to securing one.

The charity has been planning to relocate to a larger site to serve more people, and provide shelters for the homeless as well.

They also hope to facilitate training programmes such as culinary and hairdressing courses for marginalised individuals.

The organisation also plans to extend their services to include dental care, legal aid, and bereavement services for the needy.

Appealing for donations

The charity's founder, Tony Tay, wrote that they will be relocating to a site at 1 Lorong J Telok Kurau, which has been left vacated since years ago.

Due to the poor conditions of the buildings at the site, renovations and repairs are needed before the charity can move into the new site and conduct its work.

The organisation is appealing for donations to facilitate the relocation project.

Here are more details of the relocation project:

Those who wish to provide financial assistance to the charity may check out its Facebook post here.

