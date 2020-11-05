Trump sues in battleground states Michigan, Georgia & Pennsylvania as tide turns in Biden's favour

Incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign has launched lawsuits on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in three pivotal states Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Associated Press reported.

The move that seeks to halt the counting of ballots in Michigan comes as more mail-in votes that were counted appear to be in Biden's favour, shrinking Trump's margin.

Shortly after, Biden was projected to be the winner of Michigan's vote by major news outlets, such as NBC News.

The Trump campaign has already filed legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada to stop the counting of ballots.

They also called for a recount in Wisconsin, a state that Biden took earlier, citing "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties".

Nevada, Pennsylvania and George remain undecided.

While Biden is leading in Nevada at the time of writing with 0.6 percentage points over Trump, Trump is leading in Pennsylvania with 3 percentage points, although there are still about 1 million votes left to be counted.

Following news of Trump's lawsuits that seek to stop the counting of votes, some citizens have taken to the streets to protest the move.

Six electoral votes away

Biden's victories have taken him closer to the presidency -- he is now six electoral votes away from the 270 needed to take the White House.

According to the Georgia secretary of state, there are 122,535 absentee ballots left to be counted, and Trump is currently leading with just 38,126 votes over Biden.

There are now 122,535 absentee ballots left to be counted in Georgia, according to the Georgia secretary of state. And Trump currently has just a 38,126-vote lead over Biden in the state. https://t.co/FHahDDczNR — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 5, 2020

