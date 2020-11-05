Joe Biden wins Wisconsin & Michigan, Donald Trump demands recount due to 'irregularities'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the vital states of Wisconsin and Michigan, edging him closer to the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Currently, Biden has received 264 electoral votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump has 214.

The victories in these two states mean the Democrats have reclaimed a key part of the "blue wall" that the Democrats lost in 2016, and narrowed Trump's route to reelection.

A recount in Wisconsin is unlikely to change the result

According to the Associated Press, all outstanding ballots in Wisconsin has been counted, except for a few hundred in one township, and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

Trump's campaign has requested a recount of the ballot, although stateside recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes.

His campaign manager Bill Stepien said that Trump would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties".

Biden currently leads by 0.624 per cent out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted, or more than 20,000 votes.

Tight race for remaining four states

Wisconsin is one of three "Blue Wall" states, which have traditionally voted Democrat, but voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

By flipping Wisconsin back to blue, Biden has overcome another hurdle in his bid for the presidency.

There are still four states left up for grabs: Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

It is a tight race between both candidates in all the remaining states, although Trump currently holds a relatively commanding lead in Pennsylvania.

However, hundreds of thousands of votes have yet to be counted in Pennsylvania, and absentee ballots counted in the state have been overwhelming won by Biden thus far.

Biden needs to win any of the remaining four states in order to secure enough electoral votes for the presidency, while Trump would have to win all four states to do the same.

However, even if Biden secures enough electoral votes, the process may still be up for legal wrangling, as Trump may seek to convince the courts to allow recounting of votes in certain states, and the throwing out of ballots that, in his eyes, came in late.

Nothing is certain yet.

