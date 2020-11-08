Trump tweets 'big' press con at 'Four Seasons', ends up outside 'Four Seasons Total Landscaping' small store

Massive confusion arose less than an hour before news broke that Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 presidential election.

This was after President Donald Trump, a hotelier, announced on Twitter that his lawyers would be holding a "big" press conference at “Four Seasons” in Philadelphia on Nov. 7, 2020.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

However, Trump apparently was not referring to the luxury hotel chain.

This became evident after the president clarified in a follow-up tweet that the “big press conference” would take place at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company located on an industrial street.

Hotel clarified

To avoid any confusion and a potential media scrum at the wrong location, Four Seasons Hotel quickly confirmed that the press conference would not be happening on its premises.

The hotel also had to clarify that it has “no relation” to the landscaping company.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

It turns out that the mix-up by the Trump campaign was genuine.

Reporters confused

The absurdity of the entire situation was captured by a reporter on the ground.

He was taken aback initially that the press conference in a out-of-place industrial area was real and it could have been the result of an authentic error in booking a location by the Trump staffers.

We’re now about to hear from @CLewandowski_ moments after Joe Biden has been projected to become the next president. pic.twitter.com/BLNGjPt7Gq — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

The location of the press conference, which would be reported on globally, was next to an adult book store called "Fantasy Island".

I’ve arrived at Four Seasons Landscaping. It’s next to an adult book store called Fantasy Island. pic.twitter.com/hMy9JP8X5R — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

Trump's legal team showed up

Despite the unusual location, Trump's legal team showed up.

At the press conference, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign planned to challenge the election in court, alleging election fraud, even when those allegations are unsubstantiated.

Live from *checks notes* Four Seasons Total Landscaping pic.twitter.com/RWWliaS3KC — drew olanoff (@yoda) November 7, 2020

"You just don't lose leads like that without corruption," Giuliani said, but it is not unusual for early leads to shift with more votes tallied.

Asked about the call for President-elect Biden by major news networks, Giuliani mocked the media for its "hateful biases" toward President Trump.

He said: "Networks don't get to decide elections, courts do."

Trump was not present at the press conference as he was out golfing.

According to reporters on the ground, the press conference was largely overshadowed by the news of Biden being projected to win the presidential election.

Reporters were seen leaving before the delayed press conference began.