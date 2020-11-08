Back

Trump not conceding, goes golfing, says will launch challenge in court

He is not giving up just yet.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2020, 01:51 AM

President Donald Trump said on Saturday, Nov. 7 his campaign will begin challenging election results in court after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump said in a statement that "this election is far from over".

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed," Trump's statement said.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump also underlined that states had not yet certified the results.

Unfounded claims

The incumbent president has repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud but has not provided evidence.

Network news channels were able to call the election as a done deal as near complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Biden.

Network news have called every election.

Networks called it

Biden's projected victory came four days after Tuesday's election.

The counting of votes in a handful of battleground states is still going on because of a flood of mail-in ballots.

With Trump's re-election chances fading as more votes were counted, the president launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday.

He has since been falsely claiming the election was being stolen from him.

Trump assailed election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes pushed Biden nearer to victory.

Trump's whereabouts

Before Biden's push past 270 electoral votes was called, Trump reportedly passed the time on the golf course and spent the earlier part of the day tweeting.

The president was reported to have travelled to his private club in Sterling, Va.

The president was wearing golf spikes, a windbreaker jacket, slacks and a white “Make America Great Again” cap as he boarded an armored US Secret Service SUV outside the White House residence around 10am eastern time.

He had not left the executive mansion since a Tuesday trip to his campaign headquarters in nearby Arlington, Virginia.

He has not been in public since a Thursday evening press conference in the White House briefing room.

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” the president tweeted from his motorcade.

The tweet drew a disclaimer, added to the post by Twitter: “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

This was one of multiple tweets where the president repeated baseless allegations of voter fraud and declared himself the rightful election victor.

In total, Twitter placed warning labels over three of the president’s tweets and added a clarification to another.

Top photo via White House

