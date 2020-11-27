Hundreds show up at Canberra CC to collect TraceTogether token the moment it's available

Hundreds of people showed up bright and early at Canberra Community Club on Nov. 27, 2020 to collect their TraceTogether token on the day it is made available for collection there.

One person who went to Canberra CC in the morning shot a video showing at least one hundred people in queue to collect the token.

Token collection at the community club is from 10am to 6pm.

Most of those seen in queue were senior citizens.

Progressively increase number of collection centres

Currently, TraceTogether token collection is restricted to residents' constituency community centres.

Residents are no longer able to collect their tokens at community centres outside their own constituencies as demand has outstripped supply.

The TraceTogether programme, which comprises both the app and the token, is aimed at improving Singapore's contract tracing efforts.

TraceTogether tokens have been made available for collection in Singapore since Sep. 14, 2020, free of charge.

Background

It is not mandatory to collect the TraceTogether token, but it will be issued to anyone who wants one.

However, in days to come, the TraceTogether token and app to do SafeEntry check-in at certain venues with large groups of people in Singapore will soon be compulsory.

It was previously reported that each TraceTogether token costs S$20 to make.

The government is keen to raise the take-up rate for the TraceTogether token to 70 per cent of the population.

By late October, there were about 2.5 million people on board the programme, or 45 per cent of the population.

All Singapore residents aged seven and above can collect a token.