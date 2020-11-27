Back

Hundreds show up at Canberra CC to collect TraceTogether token the moment it's available

Everyone excited about TraceTogether token.

Belmont Lay | November 27, 2020, 03:12 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

Hundreds of people showed up bright and early at Canberra Community Club on Nov. 27, 2020 to collect their TraceTogether token on the day it is made available for collection there.

One person who went to Canberra CC in the morning shot a video showing at least one hundred people in queue to collect the token.

Token collection at the community club is from 10am to 6pm.

Most of those seen in queue were senior citizens.

Progressively increase number of collection centres

Currently, TraceTogether token collection is restricted to residents' constituency community centres.

Residents are no longer able to collect their tokens at community centres outside their own constituencies as demand has outstripped supply.

The TraceTogether programme, which comprises both the app and the token, is aimed at improving Singapore's contract tracing efforts.

TraceTogether tokens have been made available for collection in Singapore since Sep. 14, 2020, free of charge.

Background

It is not mandatory to collect the TraceTogether token, but it will be issued to anyone who wants one.

However, in days to come, the TraceTogether token and app to do SafeEntry check-in at certain venues with large groups of people in Singapore will soon be compulsory.

It was previously reported that each TraceTogether token costs S$20 to make.

The government is keen to raise the take-up rate for the TraceTogether token to 70 per cent of the population.

By late October, there were about 2.5 million people on board the programme, or 45 per cent of the population.

All Singapore residents aged seven and above can collect a token.

Upper Boon Keng Sheng Siong staff commended for going extra mile to help elderly man cross road

All for you.

November 27, 2020, 02:35 PM

S'pore Esports team wins S$268,000 Brawl Stars World Finals

Nice.

November 27, 2020, 01:28 PM

Yishun resident offers hot drinks & a place to rest for delivery riders during heavy rain

The hero we need.

November 27, 2020, 12:01 PM

Golden Mile Food Centre closing for renovation from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021

See you next year.

November 27, 2020, 11:43 AM

Trump 'won't say' if he will attend Biden's inauguration

Will he or won't he?

November 27, 2020, 11:19 AM

'Sketchy' man tries to 'scout' Japanese politician by showing her pictures of idol group, turns out she was a member

What are the odds.

November 27, 2020, 10:57 AM

Demolition work starts at 62-year-old Dakota Crescent housing estate

However, the central cluster of the estate, comprising six blocks and an iconic dove playground, will be preserved.

November 27, 2020, 10:38 AM

Honda Vezel beats red light & cuts off police car outside VivoCity, gets pulled over immediately

GG.

November 27, 2020, 03:06 AM

DFS S'pore Black Friday sale: Up to 61% off beers, wines, spirits & more from Nov. 27 - 30, 2020

Shop over 250 beers, wines, spirits, and more.

November 27, 2020, 12:44 AM

2 motorcyclists collide & fly during discretionary right turn at Bukit Panjang junction

Both male motorcyclists, aged 42 and 65, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

November 26, 2020, 11:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.