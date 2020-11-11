Tourism M'sia tells S'poreans grudgingly to holiday in S'pore in Burger King-style ad

With the Covid-19 devastating economies, everyone these days appear to be everyone else's kindred spirit and ally in arms.

Just like how Burger King has come out in a clever ad to tell people to eat McDonald's food to keep service staff across the board on the payroll, Tourism Malaysia has come out with its own variation telling Singaporeans they cannot imagine telling us to a holiday in Singapore.

It is all kind of clever really, to be magnanimous in this day and age, while calling attention to oneself, and saying you can only have a vacation in Singapore because there is no choice..

The full text reads:

Take a Singapoliday. Just like Burger King never thought they'd be promoting a Big Mac, we too, never thought we'd be asking you to do this. We would never have imagined encouraging you to spend your holidays in Singapore, but our friends in the tourism industry could use your support at the moment. While we dream of soaking under the sun in Pulau Redang, Sentosa is just as good for now. So, if you want to help, begin your #SingaporeRediscovers today. Take care and stay safe. Tourism Malaysia-Singapore #DreamNowTravelLater

