Burger King urges customers order from McDonald's to support F&B staff as UK enters lockdown

The United Kingdom has enacted lockdown regulations as Covid-19 cases soar.

While the measures are apparently not as restrictive as the first lockdown, F&B places will most likely suffer quite a bit of a drop in footfall, as restaurants will be closed except for takeout and delivery.

This has led to Burger King UK releasing a rather peculiar plea.

"Eat McDonald's" or any other food joint essentially:

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

In case you can't see it.

Their main message was staff at these establishments need support, which supersedes established rivalries between businesses.

But still: "Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."

Camaraderie between rival outlets does not appear to be universal though, with Burger King US placing a cheeky ad asking customers to stop by "scary places" for Halloween.

The places are abandoned fast-food restaurants across the U.S.

Image from Getty