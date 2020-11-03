Burger King urges customers order from McDonald's to support F&B staff as UK enters lockdown

The United Kingdom has enacted lockdown regulations as Covid-19 cases soar.
While the measures are apparently not as restrictive as the first lockdown, F&B places will most likely suffer quite a bit of a drop in footfall, as restaurants will be closed except for takeout and delivery.
This has led to Burger King UK releasing a rather peculiar plea.
"Eat McDonald's" or any other food joint essentially:
In case you can't see it.
Their main message was staff at these establishments need support, which supersedes established rivalries between businesses.
But still: "Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."
Camaraderie between rival outlets does not appear to be universal though, with Burger King US placing a cheeky ad asking customers to stop by "scary places" for Halloween.
The places are abandoned fast-food restaurants across the U.S.
