Bargain hunters flood Robinsons to snap up anything cheap on first day of massive closing down sale

The announcement of the closure of department store Robinsons' last two outlets in Singapore, at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Mall, sent crowds scrambling to buy clothes and household goods for cheap, but which they arguably might not need.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Robinsons revealed that they will be holding a closing down sale with storewide discounts on items ranging from fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories to travel.

Prior to the sale, numerous shoppers had already made their way down to the outlets during the weekend. This was despite the less-than-ideal weather during that period.

Long queues at entrance

When Mothership went down to The Heeren outlet at around 2:30pm, queues were as of yet non-existent at the entrance but people were observed to have been continuously streaming in.

A mere one hour later and this was the queue situation.

Despite the length of the queue, things moved swiftly — it took only around 10 minutes to enter the store.

Barren shelves

Inside, the extent of the sale was made apparent to shoppers, with large banners proclaiming "Everything must go!" plastered everywhere.

And clearly, shoppers took heed.

Racks and shelves stood barren — the racks on the third floor designated for women's wear, where discounts were up to 70 per cent, were almost devoid of clothes.

Other floors in the five-storey building, typically filled with men's wear, household items and furniture, were completely empty as well.

The stocks either cleared out by shoppers or the suppliers and brands themselves.

Other areas showed the racks half-full, items out of place and in disarray, a surreal sight for a place typically stocked to the brim and curated to perfection with commodities.

Queues inside too

However, other areas such as the cosmetics, shoes and toiletries section still have plenty of items remaining.

Winding queues were also seen indoors, with numerous shoppers waiting to pay for their products.

When Mothership left at around 4pm, the queue outside was still going strong, this time with a second line formed.

Everything goes until all stocks gone

A spokesman from marketing agency BWP Group told The Straits Times that the sale will continue until all stocks are sold.

Robinsons was founded in Singapore 162 years ago in 1858.

The company mentioned that employees will be paid in line with the next payment cycle.

Minister of State (MOS) Sun Xueling wrote on Facebook that she was "stunned" after hearing news of Robinsons' closure, sharing memories of the department store such as the first office bag she bought from the Robinsons at Raffles City as well.

