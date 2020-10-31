Sun Xueling shares memories of shopping at Robinsons including 15-year-old bag she still uses today

Yesterday (Oct. 30), news broke that Robinsons would be closing its last two outlets in Singapore at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Mall.

Among those shocked by the news is Minister of State (MOS) Sun Xueling who wrote on Facebook that she was "stunned".

The MOS for Education and Social and Family Development shared her memories of the iconic department store which dated back to her first full-time job with the Economic Development Board (EDB) in 2003.

"As EDB’s office is at Raffles City, my first memories of upmarket shopping was at Robinsons, Raffles City," wrote Sun, the member of parliament for Punggol West SMC.

Sun's 15-year-old bag from Robinsons

She also shared an image of the first office bag she'd bought from Robinsons, Raffles City, which the politician had used throughout her career in the private sector.

Sun added that the 15-year-old bag now accompanied her to parliament."Maybe I had a premonition...two weeks ago, its zip broke," wrote Sun.

"The bag still functions except I can’t zip it up. The bag will also now be a memento, of my memories of Robinsons, and my adult years."

Closing after 162 years

An institution of Singaporean retail culture, Robinsons was founded in Singapore 162 years ago in 1858.

According to the Business Times, employees were informed of the news on Oct. 30.

The company mentioned that employees will be paid in line with the next payment cycle.

Top image from Sun Xueling's Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here