Robinsons holds 'everything must go' closing down sale starting Nov. 6

Robinsons has announced an "everything must go" closing down sale starting Friday (Nov. 6) at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Storewide sale

According to CNA, there will be a storewide discount on items ranging from fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories to travel.

Brand-new stock will also be discounted.

A spokesman from marketing agency BWP Group told The Straits Times that the sale will continue until all stocks were sold.

Will close down stores

On Oct. 30, Robinsons announced that it would be shutting down its stores due to challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the announcement, shoppers have started queuing at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre, the last two Robinsons stores in Singapore.

Carousell has also seen an uptick in listings for Robinsons vouchers.

Vouchers are being resold as a new stipulation for its use is for customers to spend twice the voucher's value.

Employees will be paid

Robinsons was founded in Singapore 162 years ago in 1858.

The company mentioned that employees will be paid in line with the next payment cycle.

Minister of State (MOS) Sun Xueling wrote on Facebook that she was "stunned" after hearing news of Robinsons' closure, sharing memories of the department store such as the first office bag she bought from the Robinsons at Raffles City as well.

Top image by George True via Google Maps.