Changi Village Raintr33 Hotel cash & carry closing down garage sale very crowded

Throngs of people queued up outside Raintr33 Hotel even before doors were opened at 11am to get their hands on furniture, furnishings, and assorted knick-knacks that are all going for cheap as the establishment has closed down.

Arrived early

Bargain hunters in Singapore are not deterred by pre-loved goods or murmurings about getting more than they bargained for.

One middle-aged woman told Mothership she arrived at the premises at 10:15am.

There was already a queue of about 50 people when she got there, she said.

She said she wanted to check out the items on sale as these were used in the hotel, meaning they were at least of a certain quality and make.

Another man said he arrived at 9:45am and there was already a queue.

He wanted to look at the furniture on offer and he would go for lunch once he was done.

An elderly couple said they arrived at 11am, but they regretted as the queue was very long and their legs were aching.

However, they said they would continue waiting.

Hotel furniture popular

Before Raintr33 Hotel closed down, it was known for sprucing up its colonial building setting with contemporary furnishings.

The hotel is known for its spacious rooms and balcony, albeit having a weird sink arrangement that is outdoors.

Queues of about 150 people were seen on the premises when Mothership arrived before 12pm.

There was also a queue on the previous day, Nov. 10.

Deck chairs, plates, potted plants, frames, and cutlery and dining ware were all on sale.

Photos are self-explanatory.

The sale will run till 7pm daily until all items are sold out.

Photos by Syahindah Ishak

