Overhead netting installed at Changi Jurassic Mile as part of enhanced safety measures

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has added an overhead netting to ensure the safety of visitors at the exhibit following reports of stray golf balls entering the Jurassic Mile.

In response to Mothership's queries, a CAG spokesperson said:

"As part of planned safety enhancement measures, overhead netting has been installed at the Jurassic Mile in addition to the vertical netting which was installed earlier."

Overhead netting added

Following the first stray golf incident on Oct. 22, CAG has been looking into ways to enhance safety measures at the exhibit.

A vertical netting was subsequently added on Oct. 24.

CNA reported that the overhead netting was set up on Nov. 3, two days after the recent stray golf ball incident involving local actor Chen Tian Wen's son.

Popular among young families

The exhibit with 20 different types of lifelike dinosaurs continues to see a steady stream of visitors throughout the day.

Many of these are families with young children.

One family even brought dinosaur figurines to the exhibit.

Cute.

No booking required

According to an update by CAG, visitors are not required to make bookings in advance to enter the Jurassic Mile from Nov. 2 onwards.

CAG reminds visitors to adhere to safe distancing measures and wear a face mask at all times unless when eating, drinking or doing strenuous exercises.

