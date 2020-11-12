S'pore actor Chen Tian Wen's 5-year-old son almost hit by golf ball at Changi Jurassic Mile

Following a golf ball incident last month, the Changi Airport Group has stepped up safety precautions by installing additional netting shields at parts of Changi Jurassic Mile.

However, that does not seem to be a foolproof way to prevent stray golf balls from entering the exhibit.

This time, according to Singapore actor Chen Tian Wen, he claimed that another golf ball nearly hit his five-year-old son.

Another stray golf ball

Shinmin Daily News reported that he was at Changi Jurassic Mile at around 4pm on Nov. 1 when a golf ball flew over and hit the wall opposite the exhibit.

The ball then bounced back and landed near the fencing, around 1.5m from Chen's son.

Chen said that his son immediately crouched down, and put his hands over his head.

His family and other visitors were shocked by the incident and he urged authorities to enhance safety precautions even more.

Chen commented on his Instagram:

"The dinosaurs at Changi Jurassic Mile are not scary, the silent stray golf ball is."

Top photos by Chen Tian Wen, via Shin Min Daily News