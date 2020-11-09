Muji cafe at Jewel revamped into cosy lounge with coffee & library books

Without the opportunity to travel, some of us might miss the experience of sitting in an airport and reading a book while waiting for our flight.

Muji Singapore is giving us that opportunity to chill at the airport and read a book (minus the part where we get to board a flight).

Revamped into lounge area

While fans of Muji's Café&Meal Jewel might have been sad about its closure in October this year, the brand has revamped the Level 3 space into a lounge area, a Facebook post announced.

The lounge area, called Open Muji, is in collaboration with the National Library Board.

According to Muji, the revamped space is now "filled up with shelves of books that features a wide collection of books."

There is also a new coffee machine in the lounge, so your hands can hug a warm mug while you read a book.

Here are photos of the revamped space:

Check out their post here:

