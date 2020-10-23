Muji café at Jewel Changi Airport closing on Oct. 25, 2020

Japanese lifestyle brand Muji will be closing its Café&Meal Muji outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

Muji informed its customers via an email on Oct. 23 that the open kitchen concept cafe at the second level will be operating until Oct. 25, this Sunday.

On the last day, it will be operating from 12 noon to 9pm. They will be taking last orders at 8:30pm.

The retail store at level one will be operating as usual.

The two-floor Muji outlet opened around mid-2019.

With the closure, Muji will have two Café&Meal Muji outlets in Singapore, at Plaza Singapura and Raffles City.

Top image by Mandy How