Mark Lee undergoes 14-day quarantine in Taiwan before attending Golden Horse Awards

He is up for an award.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2020, 02:41 AM

Singaporean comedian Mark Lee has been placed under quarantine in a Taipei hotel.

Lee, 52, flew to Taiwan to attend the Golden Horse Awards on Nov. 21, where he has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film, Number 1.

His performance as a retrenched civil engineer who ends up in a drag show earned him a nod from the award show.

His quarantine should end by Nov. 16.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that Lee travelled to Taipei on Sunday, Nov. 1, with his wife, Catherine Ng.

Director Ong Kuo Sin and scriptwriter-actor Jaspers Lai have also gone to Taiwan.

Bromance

On Nov. 2, Lee posted a photo of Taiwanese comedian Nono bringing him food.

via

While under quarantine, Lee and Nono engaged in bromance while maintaining a safe distance of seven storeys.

Lee wrote: "Thank you Nono. Visiting me in prison. One on the seventh floor, one on the first floor. So special."

The hashtags on the post were #thisbrotherisgood, #brother and #touched.

At the same time, Nono posted a photo of Lee looking down from the hotel room.

via

Nono's caption read: "Welcome my big brother from Singapore. Specially took a plane to Taipei to serve 14-day quarantine."

Lee gave Nono a box of pandan chiffon cake and kueh lapis.

Nono also posted a photo of him with the gifts

Preparing while under quarantine

According to Wanbao, Lee said he is carrying out his skincare routine nightly and is preparing his victory speech.

He said: "I can't cause Singaporean artists to lose face after all and need to say something meaningful."

Mark Lee & Nono

