Back

'Sorry to disappoint S'porean audiences who have been supporting me': Mark Lee on Golden Horse Awards loss

He hopes that more Singaporean and Malaysian films can take the international stage.

Mandy How | November 23, 2020, 12:05 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Mark Lee has made many Singaporeans proud with his Best Actor nomination at the 57th Golden Horse Awards.

While Taiwanese actor Mo Tzu-yi eventually took home the award, Lee is taking things in his stride.

"I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm not disappointed. It's not the last Golden Horse anyway, what's there to be afraid of? I can always try again!" the Singaporean actor told Shin Min Daily News.

The Chinese daily joked that Lee appeared to be consoling their reporter instead.

Lee, however, admitted that he was a little nervous right before the Best Actor award was announced, despite being relatively composed throughout the night.

Apologised to Singaporean audiences

On the Singaporean audiences who have supported him in hopeful anticipation, Lee felt that he had let them down.

"They were so supportive, but I've disappointed them!"

As for why he lost, Lee said that he has not seen Mo's movie, "Dear Tenant".

"Perhaps it was due to the judges' personal preference," he hazarded a guess.

All in all, Lee remains contented with his lot.

He told Shin Min that besides experiencing a prestigious award ceremony, he's also gotten to know many more people in the film industry, both old and new.

"Anyone can sign themselves up for the Golden Horse Awards, but to stand out from more than 900 films and filmmakers, it's already a feat," he added.

Lee then thanked his friends and the media for their support, and said that he would continue to work hard and make good movies.

"Thank you for completing this journey with me," Lee wrote on his latest Instagram post. Photo via Mark Lee's Instagram page

He also hopes that more Singaporean and Malaysian productions will make their presence known on the international stage.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Mark Lee's Instagram Stories

Ang Lee warmly drops by 'Number 1' crew's post-ceremony dinner to thank them for attending Golden Horse Awards

Star-struck moment.

November 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Covid-19: 3 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

In all, 58,067 have fully recovered.

November 22, 2020, 10:55 PM

S'pore BMW driver occupies BlueSG lots, forcing woman to cancel her booking & park elsewhere

Frustrating.

November 22, 2020, 10:00 PM

Dawson HDB features sleek architecture, loft units & rooftop sky gardens

Very green.

November 22, 2020, 09:21 PM

'You are all winners in our eyes': Edwin Tong on S'pore nominees of 2020 Golden Horse Awards

There were five Singaporean nominees this year.

November 22, 2020, 08:10 PM

Man in S'pore captures striking video of lightning hitting Bishan stadium

A literal bolt from the blue.

November 22, 2020, 07:26 PM

Brazen wild boar raids female cyclist's bicycle basket for delicious contents in Pulau Ubin

Close encounter with nature.

November 22, 2020, 05:54 PM

PUB warns of flash floods as massive rain clouds roll across S'pore on Nov. 22, 2020

Stay dry and stay safe.

November 22, 2020, 05:08 PM

S'porean fashion designer Azni Samdin wins Golden Horse Awards for Best Makeup & Costume Design

He shares this sweet victory with Malaysian stylist Raymond Kuek. Congrats!

November 22, 2020, 04:05 PM

G20 summit: PM Lee, world leaders commit to providing equal access to Covid-19 vaccine

The summit was held virtually due to the pandemic.

November 22, 2020, 03:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.