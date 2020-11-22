Mark Lee thanks wife Catherine Ng for walking with him through life & on red carpet at 57th Golden Horse Awards

Mark Lee is taking his loss at the 57th Golden Horse Awards (Nov. 21) graciously.

Lee was beaten by Taiwanese actor Mo Tzu-yi for the latter's role in "Dear Tenant", a Taiwanese family drama overlaid with themes of homosexuality and prejudice.

52-year-old Lee had been nominated for Best Actor for his role as a drag queen in mm2 Entertainment's production "Number 1" (男儿王).

The Singaporean comedian/actor told The Straits Times after the experience:

"Even though I didn't win, I gained a lot from my trip here and experienced an internationally prestigious film festival and awards ceremony and got to know many people in the film industry.

Beyond personal validation, he also hoped that the nomination will serve as encouragement to Malaysians and Singaporeans in the film industry to "never give up on [their] movie dreams."

Before the ceremony, Lee thanked his wife, 47-year-old Catherine Ng, for supporting him all these years.

He captioned his Instagram post in Chinese,

"She's walked with me for 20 years in the journey of life. Today's red carpet walk is the most meaningful. #bliss #complete"

Even though Lee was edged out, "Number 1" took home Best Makeup and Costume Design for the night.

Malaysian Raymond Kuek was the film's stylist, while Singaporean Azni Samdin was the costume designer.

Singaporean Ong Kuo Sin directed the film.

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via 金馬影展 TGHFF/Facebook