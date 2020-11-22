Back

Mark Lee thanks wife Catherine Ng for walking with him through life & on red carpet at 57th Golden Horse Awards

Best husband award.

Mandy How | November 22, 2020, 11:03 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mark Lee is taking his loss at the 57th Golden Horse Awards (Nov. 21) graciously.

Lee was beaten by Taiwanese actor Mo Tzu-yi for the latter's role in "Dear Tenant", a Taiwanese family drama overlaid with themes of homosexuality and prejudice.

52-year-old Lee had been nominated for Best Actor for his role as a drag queen in mm2 Entertainment's production "Number 1" (男儿王).

The Singaporean comedian/actor told The Straits Times after the experience:

"Even though I didn't win, I gained a lot from my trip here and experienced an internationally prestigious film festival and awards ceremony and got to know many people in the film industry.

Beyond personal validation, he also hoped that the nomination will serve as encouragement to Malaysians and Singaporeans in the film industry to "never give up on [their] movie dreams."

Before the ceremony, Lee thanked his wife, 47-year-old Catherine Ng, for supporting him all these years.

Photo via Mark Lee's Instagram page

He captioned his Instagram post in Chinese,

"She's walked with me for 20 years in the journey of life. Today's red carpet walk is the most meaningful. #bliss #complete"

Superstar walk. Photo via 金馬影展 TGHFF/Facebook

Even though Lee was edged out, "Number 1" took home Best Makeup and Costume Design for the night.

Malaysian Raymond Kuek was the film's stylist, while Singaporean Azni Samdin was the costume designer.

Singaporean Ong Kuo Sin directed the film.

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via 金馬影展 TGHFF/Facebook

Largest dog run in the east & bird perch opens at East Coast Park

New place for your doggo to run free.

November 22, 2020, 11:30 AM

S'pore-based photographer shoots Tiong Bahru & gives it cinematic Wong Kar-wai feel

As if Tony Leung & Meggie Cheung might appear at any moment.

November 22, 2020, 05:03 AM

S'porean lawyer Tan Boon Wah wins Golden Horse Awards for writing Best Original Film Song 'Your Name Engraved Herein'

Congrats!

November 22, 2020, 12:39 AM

New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 21, 2020 arrived from Oman, Mexico, UK & Philippines

One person is in critical condition in the ICU.

November 21, 2020, 11:14 PM

Canadian woman, 21, lost mobility in arm due to rare mishap when donating blood

The rare act of puncturing her artery instead of her vein completely changed her life.

November 21, 2020, 10:45 PM

Man allegedly smacks 12-year-old boy in the face for cycling on Hougang PCN, tells boy 'don't argue with me'

Police are investigating.

November 21, 2020, 09:27 PM

SIA & Cathay Pacific customers can rebook or refund tickets for free after air travel bubble postponed

No extra charge.

November 21, 2020, 09:09 PM

Hong Kong reports 43 new Covid-19 cases & more than 60 preliminary infections on Nov. 21

13 of the new cases announced today are unlinked.

November 21, 2020, 07:27 PM

Accident left ComfortDelGro taxi overturned at Loyang, both drivers conveyed to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 21, 2020, 06:54 PM

Launch of S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble deferred by 2 weeks: Ong Ye Kung

An update on the launch date will be released later.

November 21, 2020, 05:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.