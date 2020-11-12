Kenny Rogers Roasters Tampines outlet now halal-certified

Good news, fans of Kenny Rogers.

While the man himself has sadly passed away, his roast chicken restaurant still carries on, even right here in Singapore.

Despite pulling out of the Singapore market in April 2019, it made a comeback by opening an outlet at Jem Shopping Mall.

Tampines outlet halal-certified

And now Muslim diners in the east get to enjoy the Gambler crooner's famous roast chicken too.

On Nov. 5, the restaurant chain announced that its Tampines outlet is now officially halal-certified.

Muslim diners can enjoy rotisserie chicken, sirloin steak, and other items at the outlet, located at #02-20/27 at Tampines Century Square mall.

A Mothership reader who visited the outlet on Nov. 12 said it was offering a Garlic Butter Family Meal at S$47.90 and Banana Muffins at S$1.80 per piece.

Top image by Daud Aziz.