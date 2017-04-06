Kenny Rogers reopening at JEM soon as ‘fast-casual’ halal restaurant

After pulling out of the Singapore market in April 2019, Kenny Rogers Roasters will soon be reopening in JEM shopping mall, 8 Days reports.

Advertisement

Its final day had customers flocking to eat it for the last time.

Revival buff

However, less than a week after the restaurant announced its closure, it was revealed that Lao Huo Tang Group has taken over the brand, and will be reviving it as a halal concept.

Lao Huo Tang Group also runs a chain of outlets specialising in Chinese soups.

Kenny Rogers was previously known for its corn muffins, rotisserie chicken, baby back ribs, and macaroni and cheese.

Advertisement

Monga will also be opening at JEM on September 28:

Advertisement

Top image via All Singapore Stuff and Kenny Rogers