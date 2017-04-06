Kenny Rogers reopening at JEM soon as ‘fast-casual’ halal restaurant
After pulling out of the Singapore market in April 2019, Kenny Rogers Roasters will soon be reopening in JEM shopping mall, 8 Days reports.
Its final day had customers flocking to eat it for the last time.
Revival buff
However, less than a week after the restaurant announced its closure, it was revealed that Lao Huo Tang Group has taken over the brand, and will be reviving it as a halal concept.
Lao Huo Tang Group also runs a chain of outlets specialising in Chinese soups.
Kenny Rogers was previously known for its corn muffins, rotisserie chicken, baby back ribs, and macaroni and cheese.
