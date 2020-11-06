Back

Greta Thunberg recycles Trump's condescending tweet, tells him to 'Chill!'

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 06, 2020, 03:48 PM

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is definitely at odds with Donald Trump who withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement.

Greta mocks Trump on Twitter with his own words

Amid the ongoing U.S. presidential election, Trump rage tweeted to ask for the counting of votes to stop as his path to victory has been narrowing after his rival Joe Biden won Michigan, one of the key states.

Trump tweeted a few times in caps: "STOP THE COUNT!".

In response, Thunberg poked fun at Trump by using the exact same tweet that Trump used on her late last year, asking him to work on his anger management problem.

The tweet has garnered over 1.3 million likes in less than a day.

Here's the original tweet from Trump to Thunberg after the 17-year-old was named Time Magazine's Person of 2019.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Twitter

