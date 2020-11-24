Back

Poignant photo of Grabfood rider in Sengkang walking barefoot in heavy rain goes viral

Patience.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 24, 2020, 02:19 PM

The past week has been fraught with thunderstorms due to inter-monsoon conditions.

While many stayed warm and dry at home, deliverymen will still be hustling out in the rain.

Like this Grabfood delivery man:

via Dougles Chan/Facebook.

This photo taken outside Sengkang Sports Centre has been circulating online since it was posted on Nov. 24.

In just four hours, the post has garnered over 1,700 shares.

The man was spotted braving the rain and returning to his motorcycle with fast food orders.

Together with the poignant scene, the post also urged people to be kind and patient towards these deliverymen during bad weathers:

"Remember that when u order delivery, someone is going through a rough time to do your delivery, a little tips for them will help"

The rain was so heavy that even wearing a raincoat will not be able to keep the riders dry, one Facebook user explained.

You can view the full post here.

Top image via Douglas Chan/Facebook

