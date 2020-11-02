S'pore to be hot & wet in 1st half of November 2020: MSS

In a press release on November 2, Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) expects the warm weather in October to persist in the first two weeks of November.

The coming two weeks will mostly be rainy due to inter-monsoon conditions.

Temperature could hit 35°C on one or two days

MSS said that the daily temperature will range between 24°C and 34°C on most days.

For one or two days, the temperature could soar to a scorching 35°C.

November rain

Due to the inter-monsoon conditions, more showers can be expected as the monsoon rain band lies close to the equatorial region during this period.

As such, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected between afternoon and evening times on most days.

"The period is characterised by warm weather and thunderstorms that can at times be intense," MSS said.

On some days, the presence of low-pressure systems over South China Sea may bring a shift in the low-level winds to blow from the southwest or west.

This could induce the formation of Sumatra squalls in the Straits of Malacca or bring about widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on several mornings.

Frequent lightning

There tends to be more lightning during inter-monsoon months as compared to other times of the year.

Frequent lightning is expected to occur in the next two weeks on rainy days.

