2 men trade blows outside FairPrice near Bedok 85, police investigating

Passers-by walked past unbothered.

Ashley Tan | November 03, 2020, 03:10 PM

A clip of an altercation between two men surfaced online recently.

Kerfuffle

Posted to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Nov. 1, the brief videos showed neither head nor tail of the scuffle.

Two middle-aged men were captured trading blows and punches outside a NTUC FairPrice outlet at 89 Bedok North St 4.

It is uncertain what sparked the fiery exchange.

Passers-by however, seemed reluctant to interfere, with those standing outside the supermarket simply watching.

Gif from Complaint Singapore / FB

As the fight continues, it seems the man clad in black gains the upper hand.

He then appears to pin the man in blue to the wall.

A third man then enters the fray to mediate. It is unclear if the fight was resolved amicably after that.

Gif from Complaint Singapore / FB

The post has since garnered over 1,000 shares. Some Facebook users noted that the neighbourhood police station was just around the corner as well.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Police said they were alerted to a dispute at Blk 85 Bedok North Street 4 on Oct. 31 at 8:56pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Previous scuffle

This isn't the first time a scuffle has occurred at the area.

Three men were arrested after getting involved in an altercation while spewing Hokkien on Aug. 28.

The men were left with facial injuries.

Top photo from Complaint Singapore / FB

