Paya Lebar residents receive Dam Easy flood panels & inflatable sandbags during flash flood

4-hour rainfall in Tai Seng this afternoon was more than ½ of S'pore's average monthly rainfall in November.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 02, 2020, 11:02 PM

There was a torrential downpour on Nov. 2.

Here is the massive rain cloud that loomed across Singapore before the storm:

TaiSeng's rainfall one of the daily highest in history

With the large influx of rainwater, several drains and canals have also hit more than 90 per cent of their capacity.

The national water agency PUB issued alerts and deployed its Quick Response Teams to sites affected by flash floods.

Among the areas experiencing flash floods, Tai Seng had the highest rainfall recorded between 2:40pm and 6:10pm at 131.4mm.

This amount is more than half of the monthly average rainfall for November in Singapore.

It is also within the top 1 per cent of maximum daily rainfall recorded in the past 39 years.

Dam Easy portable flood barriers distributed to residents

The Quick Response Teams deployed to areas affected by flash floods also distributed the Dam Easy flood panels to some residents living at Paya Lebar Gardens estate along Upper Paya Lebar Road.

These portable flood barriers help to prevent floodwater from entering residents' houses.

They can be adjusted to fit doorways between 0.78m and 1.1m wide without any tools.

In addition to the flood barriers, PUB officers have also distributed inflatable sandbags.

Top photos via PUB/Facebook

