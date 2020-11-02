Back

Risk of flash floods at 9 locations in S'pore due to heavy rain: PUB

Drive safe.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 02, 2020, 03:41 PM

On November 2, national water agency PUB issued an alert on areas with risks of flash floods occurring.

According to the Facebook post at around 3pm, PUB said that water levels in drains and canals of the following areas have reached 90 per cent of capacity:

  1. Siang Kuang Ave

  2. Jalan Lokam/Upper Paya Lebar Road

  3. Puay Hee Ave/Siak Kew Ave

  4. Sims Drive/Blk 56

  5. Lor Ong Lye/Lor Lew Lian

  6. Happy Ave North (Lamp Post 11)

  7. Macpherson Road/Playfair Road

  8. Sg Serangoon Branch (Hougang Ave 7)

  9. Playfair Road OD (Bartley Road East)

https://www.facebook.com/SGRVigilante/posts/3457152417712784

A subsequent update showed that flash floods were reported at Upper Paya Lebar Road, Mount Vernon Road and Lorong Gambir.

PUB's Quick Response Teams are on the way to these areas.

A tree along Macpherson Road has also fallen in the rain, blocking multiple lanes on both sides of the road.

 

Top photo via SGRV/Facebook

