Veteran local actress Chen Meiguang has passed away, aged 88, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

She passed away on Nov. 8 morning at Sengkang General Hospital.

Her only son, Huang Yi, told Wanbao his mother was unresponsive on Saturday morning, Nov. 7.

The domestic helper who was taking care of Chen had tried to wake her up that morning.

The helper called the ambulance straightaway when there was no response.

Chen was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital and underwent a brain scan.

Doctors found a haemorrhage in her brain.

Family members were told to expect the worst.

However, once Chen regained consciousness in hospital, she said she had to go back to filming, her son said.

She subsequently passed on at about 8am on Sunday.

Unwell for a while

The son said his mother had been weak in the limbs and relied on her wheelchair to get around for the last six to seven years.

Her memory had also been declining and her speech was incoherent at times, and she was prone to getting people's names wrong.

She could be eating vegetables, but claimed that the tofu she was consuming was tasty, her son said.

He also said deceased veteran actor Bai Yan was here to meet her.

Veteran actress status

Her son said his mother was legendary in his eyes.

Chen entered a singing competition at 15 as a soprano.

She subsequently went from singing to running around the getai scene and ended up as an actress on television.

In 1998 she left television due to her health.

The son said Chen's biggest regret about leaving television was not receiving the special achievement Star Awards recognition.

Close to former actor Xie Shaoguang

Former actor Xie Shaoguang went on stage at the awards show in 2003 to pay tribute to both Bai Yan and Chen Meiguang.

Xie said he wanted to present his special achievement award to Chen that year, after Bai had been awarded his special achievement award.

Xie previously praised Chen as a consummate professional.

Xie recounted how he witnessed Chen unwell during filming for a show, and she sat quietly by herself behind the camera.

However, when she was in front of the camera to perform her part, she sprang back to life, Xie said.

He said such a professional approach to her craft is something the younger talents of today can learn from.