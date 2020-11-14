Back

Vietnamese grandpa-to-be demonstrates bathing baby using cat, cat plays along for free rubs

If all cats were like this, no one would have babies.

Belmont Lay | November 14, 2020, 04:40 PM

A cat in Vietnam stayed completely still and obedient and received more than 2 minutes of free rubs by a grandfather-to-be.

While it was not sure why it was on the receiving end of non-stop pets, the orange and white cat played along with its paws and tail folded, showing it was relaxed and trusting.

How to bathe a baby

The grandfather-to-be demonstrated major pointers for bathing a newborn baby in a video posted to Facebook.

These included the importance of head and bum support using both hands while lowering a baby into a basin of water:

Washing the back while maintaining the baby's head above the water level:

Washing the baby's head without getting water into its nostrils:

... as well as wrapping and drying techniques after the bath is done:

Some 80 per cent of ginger cats are male, so this docile fellow is likely a male cat.

If all cats remained as still during baths, it is likely people will be having cats instead of children.

