Vietnamese grandpa-to-be demonstrates bathing baby using cat, cat plays along for free rubs

A cat in Vietnam stayed completely still and obedient and received more than 2 minutes of free rubs by a grandfather-to-be.While it was not sure why it was on the receiving end of non-stop pets, the orange and white cat played along with its paws and tail folded, showing it was relaxed and trusting.
How to bathe a baby
The grandfather-to-be demonstrated major pointers for bathing a newborn baby in a video posted to Facebook.
These included the importance of head and bum support using both hands while lowering a baby into a basin of water:
Washing the back while maintaining the baby's head above the water level:
Washing the baby's head without getting water into its nostrils:
... as well as wrapping and drying techniques after the bath is done:
Some 80 per cent of ginger cats are male, so this docile fellow is likely a male cat.
If all cats remained as still during baths, it is likely people will be having cats instead of children.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.