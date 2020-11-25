PSLE results 2020: 98.4% of students qualified for secondary school

For the fifth straight year in a row, 98.4 per cent of Primary 6 students did well enough in their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) to progress to a secondary school, with 39,361 out of 39,995 doing so.

The same percentage of students achieved this in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016, the best performance since PSLE itself was introduced in 1960.

Arrangements have been made for candidates to receive their results in their respective primary schools, while those who were unwell, or on Quarantine Order, Stay-Home Notice or Leave of Absence, or those who preferred an alternative to gathering physically in school, were also able to view their results online.

Breakdown of eligibility for various courses

Here's the breakdown:

66.3 per cent are eligible for the Express course.

21.2 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course.

11 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Technical) course.

Options for those who didn't qualify

However, 634 students (or 1.6 per cent) did not qualify for any of the Express, Normal (Academic) or Normal (Technical) courses.

These students have a few options.

They can:

Re-attempt the PSLE in 2021.

Apply to Assumption Pathway School or NorthLight School for a more experiential and hands-on learning approach.

Students who have attempted the PSLE once and would like to apply to APS or NLS can do so with a recommendation from their primary school principal.

Secondary 1 posting exercise

Students can now use their unique S1 PIN number (found on their S1 Option Form) to submit their choices for secondary schools online.

They can then check the result via the Secondary 1 Internet System later.

The system will be accessible from 11am on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to 3pm on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting.

If you prefer to do things with pen and paper (like the PSLE itself), the option form can be submitted through the student's primary school.

Before choosing a secondary school, parents and students should consider factors such as the secondary schools’ distinctive programmes, Co-Curricular Activities, ethos and culture.

They can explore prospective schools virtually through the schools' websites, social media pages, as well as virtual open houses.

The posting results will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Students do not need to report to their secondary schools in Dec 2020

This year, students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools this year after receiving their Secondary 1 posting results.

Instead, they should refer to their posted schools’ websites from Dec. 22 for more information such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist, and the reporting details.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in Jan. 2021 due to valid reasons, they may contact their posted secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will be able to reserve the place for them.

