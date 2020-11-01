Back

1 of the 9 puppies died after being removed from mother dog in Lim Chu Kang

Another in critical condition.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2020, 06:56 PM

A total of two out of nine puppies removed from their mother in Lim Chu Kang has been found, but one of them has died.

In the latest update provided by animal welfare group Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD), it was revealed that two of the puppies that were separated from their mother on Nov. 18 was adopted by a fosterer.

ASD received a message at 7am on Sunday, Nov. 28, several hours after they put out an appeal to locate the puppies, that a woman who identified herself as a fosterer of two of the puppies had come forward.

The sole puppy she still had with her was critically ill and she revealed that the other had died on Nov. 26.

She claimed that she was given the two puppies to foster by another person and she had personally spent about S$1,000 on vet bills for the puppies.

She rushed the surviving puppy to an emergency vet in the wee hours of Sunday morning after it experienced laboured breathing.

Trying to locate person who took puppies

ASD said its people quickly made their way to the vet within an hour and transferred the puppy to another vet which they work with once the puppy’s condition stablised.

ASD said the fosterer could only provide the name of the person who passed her the two puppies.

The fate of the other seven puppies are not known.

ASD said it has reached out to the person who passed the fosterer the two puppies, but have not received a response yet.

ASD urged the person who removed the puppies initially to come forward so as to reunite the surviving puppies with the mother dog, which has been taken in by the animal welfare group.

ASD wrote:

If you are reading this post, please do the right thing and reunite the remaining pups with their mother before it is too late.

We thank everyone who has shared our post and shown support. We also wish to thank Exclusively Mongrels Limited for offering to assist us in any way possible to ensure the safe return of the rest of the pups.

Background

ASD was informed about this incident on Nov. 25.

On Nov, 26, they took in the mother dog and one puppy after locating them.

There are 10 puppies in total.

ASD is hoping to reunite the mother dog and the puppies, so the young puppies can be nursed by their mother and improve their chances of survival.

